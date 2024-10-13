Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

