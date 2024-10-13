Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simulated Environment Concepts
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.