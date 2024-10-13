Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $16,299.77 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Got Guaranteed has a current supply of 1,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Got Guaranteed is 0.00878633 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,957.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gotg.world/.”

