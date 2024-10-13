Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.43 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $40,010.96 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,617,328 coins and its circulating supply is 31,403,232 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,610,804 with 31,399,115 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.43779776 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $41,284.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

