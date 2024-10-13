Tether Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.77 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Tether has a total market cap of $119.71 billion and approximately $35.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,363,587,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,738,104,514 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether USDt (USDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether USDt has a current supply of 121,363,587,291.13829 with 119,738,104,513.94455 in circulation. The last known price of Tether USDt is 0.99970534 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100132 active market(s) with $34,860,523,010.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

