Cardano Price Down 1.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.14 billion and $183.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.86 or 0.03921776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00045798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 44,995,142,608.92816 with 34,967,190,801.543884 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.35654038 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1267 active market(s) with $159,599,925.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.