VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005913 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $287.73 million and approximately $59,057.27 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,523,755 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,518,504.31607147. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.65713701 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $76,210.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.