Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.60. 319,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,140. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
