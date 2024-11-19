Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.91. 91,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 130,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

