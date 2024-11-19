CeriBell’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell’s (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 20th. CeriBell had issued 10,606,060 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $180,303,020 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of CBLL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

