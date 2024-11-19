Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.89. 39,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 451.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.