Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.89. 39,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.