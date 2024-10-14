Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 5,414,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,441.6 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

