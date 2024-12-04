Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.79 and last traded at $207.59, with a volume of 96368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,594.43, a PEG ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 61.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 80.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.