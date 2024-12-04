Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 156,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 98,100 call options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

XLE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811,083. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

