EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ENS traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. 238,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

