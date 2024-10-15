Audius One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.50 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $156.90 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,772,953 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

