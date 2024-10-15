Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,554. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.