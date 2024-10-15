Eigenpie mstETH Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for $2,639.32 or 0.03950415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $591.48 million and $49,088.61 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,104 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,103.60758825. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,674.19621312 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,750.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

