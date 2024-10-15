Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.9 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

