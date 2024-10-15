Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.89 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00013648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,122.19 or 0.99974361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00065296 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07503525 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,131,720.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

