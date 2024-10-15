IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,650.0 days.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of IMDZF stock remained flat at $166.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $180.78.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

