Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Drops By 20.0%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

IWG Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.