Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HSHZY remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.99.
