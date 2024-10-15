HTLF Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HTLF Bank lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 1,220,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.