Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Investec Group stock remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

