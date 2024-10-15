Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. 41,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,271. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

