Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 15,000 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 944,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,481.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CADL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 240,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.