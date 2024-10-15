Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 266,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

