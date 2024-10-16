Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

