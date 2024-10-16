Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.79 and last traded at C$38.31, with a volume of 292759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -224.71%.

In other news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

