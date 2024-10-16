Energy Fuels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,855 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,502 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

UUUU stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,992,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,103. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 94.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

