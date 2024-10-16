Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.22. Approximately 110,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 966,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,246 shares of company stock worth $1,829,356 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

