Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Know Labs Trading Up 2.9 %

KNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 320,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,604. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

Know Labs Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Know Labs stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Know Labs, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

