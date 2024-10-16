Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 895,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 291,380 shares.The stock last traded at $34.06 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

