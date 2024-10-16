Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 207,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 95,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,108. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

