Citigroup Downgrades Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to Strong Sell

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

