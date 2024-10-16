iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,172,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 3,992,113 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.64.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.