Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.6 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

