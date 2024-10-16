DataHighway Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1,712.09 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02572589 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,341.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

