ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
