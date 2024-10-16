WhiteCoin Price Down 45.6% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $82,940.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00106824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

