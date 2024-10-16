Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Decreases By 23.8%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $230.15.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
