Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Decreases By 23.8%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $230.15.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

