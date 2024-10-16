Myria One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Myria token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1.39 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myria has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00277296 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,507,548.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

