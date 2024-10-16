Dean Valle Buys 206 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$122.86 ($82.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,308.95 ($16,985.88).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.