Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Increases By 14.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

