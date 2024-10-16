iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,658. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $320.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

