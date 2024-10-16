Qubic (QUBIC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Qubic has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $184.17 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00249248 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,978,626,223,067 coins and its circulating supply is 116,211,161,296,325 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,082,185,297,612 with 114,526,470,539,394 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000164 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,368,125.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

