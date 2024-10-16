Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 16th (ATEN, BR, CGNX, CRL, CSCO, CTVA, ERIC, GWW, NVCR, PRAA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 16th:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $1,230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $975.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $283.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $522.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $159.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

