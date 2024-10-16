Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 267,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.