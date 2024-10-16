Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,798,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 1,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Hulic has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

