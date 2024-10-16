BarnBridge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.84 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $803,702.96 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,711,067 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

